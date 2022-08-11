Lincoln GloryHoles Golf delayed: “We’re disappointed but determined”

A new venue in Lincoln promising ‘raunchy mini-golf action’ said it is “disappointed but still determined” after having to delay this week’s opening due to pending Building Regulation approval.

GloryHoles Golf was due to open its third bar on August 11 with an array of golf games. The full 18-hole crazy golf course would then be ready to play on September 23.

However, the opening date of the venue in the unit formerly occupied by Intersport on Lincoln High Street, has now been delayed. The owners said although the timescales aren’t certain, they are hoping to open before this autumn.

GloryHoles Golf was set up by business partners Dan Brown, Drew Hewitt and ‘Trig’ Hood of Curious Venues, who have so far opened venues with their ‘unique adult mini-golf experience’ in Nottingham and Sheffield.

In a statement to The Lincolnite, the company said: “Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances we are unable to open our Crazy Golf Venue this weekend as planned. We’re disappointed but still determined.

“We apologise to anyone that intended on coming down to celebrate our first weekend with us; but make sure you keep your eyes on this space and our social media for updates on us getting the doors open and inviting Lincoln to our unique Crazy Golf concept as soon as possible.“

Kieron Manning, Assistant Director for Planning at City of Lincoln Council said: “At present the premises has not been granted Building Regulation approval and the necessary safety checks required under these regulations have not been carried out.

“Therefore the occupiers of the building have been advised that the premises should not open until all matters relating to life safety have been identified and addressed.”

The bar area at GloryHoles Golf is expected to include arcade machines, pool, and golf games such as chipping up a ramp and Puttleboard.

There will be a cocktail menu, with food launching a few weeks later, while there will also be a fun photo booth for customers to enjoy.

In addition, The Party Penthouse on the top floor will be available for private hire in the future.

The new venue in Lincoln will create 20 new jobs, with 12 staff having been taken on already.

The Lincoln venue will be priced at £10 per head from Monday to Thursday, and then £12 Friday to Sunday.

It will be open 4pm-11pm on Mondays, 12pm-11pm Tuesdays to Thursdays, 12pm-1am Fridays and Saturdays, and 12pm-10pm on Sundays.