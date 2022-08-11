Man dies after getting into difficulty in water at beach near Cleethorpes
Officers were called to Humberston Fitties beach at around 4:00pm yesterday (Wednesday 10 August) following reports for a concern for safety.
Upon attending, it was discovered that a man was unconscious after coming into difficulty in the water.
Emergency Services from the Coastguard, RNLI, ambulance and police attended the incident. CPR and lifesaving efforts were carried out by the lifeboat and paramedics, but sadly the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Our thoughts are with man’s family and loved ones who were supported by officers on scene.
The incident has been reported to HM Coroner.