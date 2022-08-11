Naturists invited to cheeky Lincolnshire maize maze event

A naturist group from Grimsby will be among those attending

A naturists, adult only, maize maze event will take place at a North Lincolnshire attraction this weekend.

Thornton Abbey Maize Maze at Abbey Farm in Ulceby, a family-friendly attraction for the rest of the year, said the event will take place from 6pm on Saturday, August 13, adding: “at least the weather is looking good for it”.

Maze Manager Andrew Farrow told The Lincolnite that the event is open for any adults to attend and came about after a naturist group from Grimsby approached him last year.

They told him they enjoyed doing the maze naked one evening so much that they wondered whether the attraction could host an event the following year, which is now coming up this weekend.

People coming to the adult-only event are expected to be naked with the “clothing optional” part more aimed at the partners of those attending, he said.

Tickets can be purchased on the door priced at £8 and the event is expected to run until around 9pm.

Maze Manager Andrew Farrow said: “It is quirky and quite different and not what we normally do, it is outside our comfort zone, but equally each to their own and I think people will enjoy it.

“This will be just for one evening then we will be back to our usual family activities until September 4.”

Thornton Abbey Maize Maze is aimed at young families and first opened in 2003, running on and off ever since before moving into its current more spacious field around give years ago.

It is normally open daily 10am-5pm from July to September – see more information and prices here.

The theme of this year’s giant maze is football with a giant World Cup trophy and a new interactive football game to go with it.

There is plenty of activity in the court yard with football, table and nerf games. There are also jumping pillows, wheely sledges, crazy golf, and a fun water pistol tractor ride, as well as other games.

Andrew added that the maze was a “diversification project” and that the bulk of the business is farm with a mixed farm of sheep and cattle.