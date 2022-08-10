Lincolnshire Police improves online crime reporting

Lincolnshire Police have improved the way people can report online, and this is the preferred option to report crime or pass information, in a non-emergency situation.

Whether people call or go on-line, calls and reports will be received and dealt with by staff in the Force Control Room. They assess and prioritise the most appropriate response and our resources will be allocated based on the threat, risk and harm involved.

We receive more than 123,000 calls to the 999 line and 171,000 calls to the 101 number each year. At our busy times, once our switchboard have triaged your initial call, at peak periods, you can expect there will be a longer delay in answering your call. We’re working to answer calls quicker but in reality, the time we need to give to each caller will delay others getting through, and they are left sitting in a queue.

We’re asking for the help of the public. Reporting online is convenient, without queues or long wait times on the phone.

As long as no-one is in immediate danger, non-urgent incidents can be reported to us via our website. The reporting online service will take you through a few steps and will make sure reporting online is the right thing to do.

Crime, fraud, civil disputes, collisions, lost or stolen vehicles, wildlife crime, domestic abuse, anti-social behaviour and missing people are some examples which can be reported online.

More information can be found by visiting our website Report | Lincolnshire Police (lincs.police.uk)