Man appears in court charged with murder of Boston girl, 9
Spent most of hearing with his head down and eyes closed
A man has this morning (Monday) appeared before a District Judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a Lincolnshire market town.
Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday (July 28).
Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, was charged with her murder and and appeared before District Judge Peter Veits at Lincoln Magistrates Court this morning.
Skebas sat in a glass panelled dock wearing a grey tracksuit and spent most of the two minute hearing with his head down and eyes closed.
Flanked by two security officers, Skebas stood briefly only to confirm his name, date of birth (December 8, 1999) and address (Thorold Street, Boston)
The court clerk confirmed Skebas is charged with murdering Lilia Valutyte in Boston on July 28.
Marie Stace, prosecuting, asked for the case to be sent to Lincoln Crown Court for a further hearing at 2pm this afternoon.
Defence solicitor Berris Brickles confirmed there was no bail application on behalf of Skebas.
Judge Veits remanded Skebas back into custody and told him: “The offence you face is the most serious anyone can face in court. You will have to go to Crown Court.”