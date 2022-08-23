Man arrested after two injured in Cleethorpes stabbing
Officers have arrested a man following an incident on Brereton Avenue in Cleethorpes which was reported to us shortly after 7pm on Monday 22 August 2022.
One man has been taken into custody on suspicion of two counts of assault after what is believed to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.
Two people have sustained knife wound injuries which are not thought to be serious.
We are appealing for anyone that may have seen the incident or has information that would help with our enquiries to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 518 of 22 August 2022.