Police concerned for welfare of missing Boston man, 61
“He may appear dazed and confused”
Have you seen Alan?
The 61-year-old was reported missing from his home in Boston. Also known as Leslie, he is described as a white male with a full grey coloured beard.
He was last seen on Pilley’s Lane and was wearing a green coloured cotton shirt, a fedora-style hat and steel toe cap boots. He may appear dazed and confused.
Due to increasing concerns for his welfare, we are now appealing for information that can help us find Alan.
If you have seen him or have any other information that can help our officers, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 181 of 20 August.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 181 of 20 August in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.