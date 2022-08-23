South Kesteven District Council seeks residents’ views on gambling rules

Residents have days left to have their say on a proposed large solar farm near East Heckington.

The Heckington Fen solar farm would generate enough electricity to power 100,000 homes – more than the population of North Kesteven – according to the plans.

The solar panels would be in place for approximately 30 to 40 years.

Developer Ecotricity is currently in the second round of consultation with local communities about what they want to see.

It will close at midnight on September 1.

The land was originally approved as a wind turbine site, but concerns about the effect on radar from the Ministry of Defence led to the new proposal.

The solar farm would be located just north of the A17, roughly halfway between Sleaford and Boston.

There are a number of properties on that stretch of road, as well as neighbouring Sidebar Lane to the west.

The project is so large that it would be decided by the government rather than the local council. Finalised plans will be submitted early next year.

The developer claims that the solar farm would generate around three times more energy than the original wind turbines.

Ecotricity predicts that it will prevent 75,000 tonnes of CO2 from being released each year, and will generate an extra £1million in business rates for the council annually.

Energy storage facilities would allow excess energy to be used later.

In-person events and webinars have now concluded, but residents can still put their views across through the website. Paper copies can be ordered through [email protected] or 0800 151 0784.

Laura White, a Project Manager at Ecotricity, said: “We want to thank everyone who attended our events about the proposals at East Heckington. Over 70 people attended the events at Heckington and Bicker – where the grid connection will connect to the National Grid substation. And a further 240 visited our stall at the Heckington Show, where the team really enjoyed talking to visitors and hearing their views.

“Following the harvest this summer, we will be carrying out archaeological surveys. The findings will form part of our environmental impact assessment.”

Further information can be found on the solar farm’s website.