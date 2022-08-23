South Kesteven District Council seeks residents’ views on gambling rules
Rules governing the licensing of premises where gambling is permitted
South Kesteven District Council is launching a consultation on Friday, August 26 to find out what local people think of rules governing the licensing of premises where gambling is permitted.
The council is responsible for the issue of permits and authorisations under the Gambling Act 2005 and is required to prepare a Statement of Licensing Principles setting out how gambling will be regulated.
Cllr Linda Wootten, Cabinet Member for Governance and Licensing, said: “Our residents’ views are very important to us.
“They have the opportunity to shape our approach to gambling licensing by telling us what they think of the statement of principles.
“When we regulate gambling activities in South Kesteven we are helping to protect the more vulnerable members of our society, ensuring our communities remain safe.”
Reviewed every three years, the Statement of Licensing Principles plays an important part in how gambling is regulated at a local level. It is used to set out specific issues, priorities and risks; informs the approach to local regulation; and provides clarity for gambling licence holders and prospective applicants about how SKDC deals with their businesses.
To take part in the consultation go to: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/skdcsgp2022
The consultation closes on September 18.