Man dies and another injured after Spalding house fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation

We are investigating following a house fire where a man has sadly died.

Officers were called to the incident in Farrow Road, Spalding, at 1.03am today (7 August) following reports of what was described as an explosion. The property has suffered 100% damage.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services and members of the public who offered assistance, a man in his 50’s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Another man who is thought to have been passing by the property and offered his help suffered burn injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and we are keeping an open mind as experts from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service investigate today. We would encourage people not to speculate while we investigate the cause.

Officers will remain in the area for the next few days carrying out enquiries.

Anyone who saw or heard anything, or captured the incident on doorbell camera or dashcam is asked to contact us. There are a number of ways to get in touch: