Victim punched multiple times and pushed to floor in serious Gainsborough assault
Police are appealing to identify the three people in the video
We are appealing for help in identifying the three people in the video below.
We would like to speak to them in connection with a serious assault that happened on Heaton Street, Gainsborough on 14 July shortly after 2am.
The victim has been punched multiple times to her head and pushed to the floor.
Offenders have attempted to grab her bag, pulling the victim across the ground.
If you are able to help with the identity of any of the people in the image, or have any information that will assist our investigation please get in touch.
There are a number of ways to do so –
- Call 101 and quote ‘22000404884 of 14 July’.
- Email: [email protected] and include ‘22000404884 of 14 July’ in the subject line.