‘Golden opportunity’ plans for affordable homes turned down

The developer praised the ‘positivity and support from local people’

Eagerly-awaited plans for affordable homes have been turned down to the disappointment of residents.

The Lindum Group was hoping to build 23 homes in Bassingham which would make it easier for young people to stay local and get on the property ladder.

Despite overwhelming local support, North Kesteven District Council turned the plans down.

Council officers criticised the location and design, with critics hoping that the developer came back with an improved plan.

The houses would have formed the second part of a development south of Vasey Close.

Bassingham Parish Councillor Sue Howe told the planning committee: “Some people in life are not as fortunate as others – this is a golden opportunity for Bassingham to make people’s dreams come true.

“Younger people don’t always wish to fly the nest and move to a city – they may have jobs locally and choose to remain where they can support their parents and grandparents. They can only become self-reliant with the support of affordable housing.”

Robert Jays of the Lindum Group said that the proposals had received just three objections, in contrast to a recent plan on Lincoln Road which got 157.

29 local residents wrote messages of support.

He said he had never experienced such “positivity and support from local people” for an application before.

Ward Councillor Mary Green also urged approval, saying the landowner may not decide to allow another plan to be put forward and the committee shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

However Councillor Ian Carrington said the plans seemed too large – 23 homes for just 14 identified local people who would need them.

He added the houses weren’t well designed, saying: “I am looking for something very, very much better than this. We need better places for people to live their lives.”

Councillor Oates was concerned that the location went against Bassingham’s adopted neighbourhood plan.

“I have great sympathy for the need for affordable housing throughout the district. But this would be sending a message to other communities that their neighbourhood plans don’t count, and people would ask: ‘Why did we go to all that effort?’” He said.

There were also worries surrounding the narrow Torgate Lane, which the properties would exit onto.

The proposals were narrowly defeated by seven votes to five.