Over £44k raised for mum-of-three killed in ‘hit and run’ near Gainsborough

More than £44,000 has been raised in memory of a mother-of-three tragically killed in an alleged hit and run not far from Gainsborough, after which police arrested a man and a woman.

Emergency services were called to A638 High Street in Bawtry shortly after midnight on Sunday, July 24. South Yorkshire Police said it is understood that two pedestrians were crossing High Street when a vehicle was in collision with them both.

The vehicle, believed to be a Nissan Juke, failed to stop and left the scene. Police said it was travelling along High Street towards the Great North Road.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, 30-year-old Keita Mullen, who had children aged 10, five, and also a four-month old baby, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

The second pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving before later being released under investigation while enquiries continue.

During the evening of July 28, officers arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed to The Lincolnite on August 4 that the man was bailed pending further enquiries, but was remanded in custody on further unconnected charges.

Charlotte Downing set up a fundraiser last month with Char, Stacey and Jess, with any donations going towards “ensuring the kids have what they need in the future ahead of them” – make a donation here.

On the fundraising page, she said: “Our beautiful best friend got taken away from us in a tragic accident. She had her life ahead of her with her 3 beautiful children, 10, 5, and only 4 months old.

“Anyone who knew Keita knew she always put her children before anything ensuring they never went without. We cannot bare the thought the kids would miss out on anything in their lives ahead. Any donations will go towards ensuring the kids have what they need in the future ahead of them.”

The force’s Roads Policing Team continue to appeal for information and dashcam footage that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police using live chat, its online portal, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 14 of July 24.

Information or dashcam footage can also be sent via email to [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.