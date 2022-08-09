Over 500 fined in four months for ‘messing up the borough’ in North East Lincolnshire

North East Lincolnshire Council has fined more than 500 people for messing up the borough since 1 April.

A total of 333 fixed penalty notices were given for littering, 77 for littering from vehicles and 52 for walking dogs on the main beach.

In addition, 52 fines were issued to people cycling in the pedestrian zone in Grimsby town centre. The fines were issued between 1 April and 31 July 2022.

It comes as the enforcement officers who carry out the patrols are also starting to issue Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) for some parking offences.

Officers can now give PCNs for parking contraventions they witness while on patrol for littering, dog control and cycling offences.

Councillor Ron Shepherd, cabinet member for Safer and Stronger Communities at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “Most people want their streets, parks and beaches to be clean, safe and attractive places to visit and enjoy.

“If you choose to mess up the borough or put others at risk by cycling in the town centre, we will fine you.

“Enforcement officers are here to protect the environment and act as a deterrent to the minority of people who think it’s fine to leave their rubbish for someone else to clear up.

“We’ve fined more than 500 people in only four months and we will pursue those who make the place look a mess.”

He added: “Officers are also now authorised to issue penalty charge notices for some parking contraventions whilst they are on patrol.”

Fixed penalty notices are an alternative to criminal prosecution and offenders are given 14 days to pay. Anyone who chooses not to pay a fine can be taken to court and prosecuted for the original offence.

Penalty charge notices are different in that they are a civil matter and failure to pay results in debt recovery rather than court action.

Council officers regularly work with other enforcement agencies to tackle offences such as fly-tipping and waste offences.

In April and July, they teamed up with Humberside Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) as part of a crackdown against unlicensed waste carriers.