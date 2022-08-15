Parking to be banned when three Cleethorpes streets close this month

Three streets in Cleethorpes will be closed for one day

Three streets in Cleethorpes will be closed for one day in August to allow for the annual resurfacing programme to be completed.

People are asked to not park on the following streets on Monday 22 August, from 7:30am until 6pm, to allow the works to take place:

South Street, Cleethorpes – the entire street

Whites Road, Cleethorpes – the entire street

William Street, Cleethorpes – partial closure between Mill Rd to house no. 11 on William Street

Unfortunately, people have continued to park on William Street and Whites Road where sweeping must take place. It is essential a full sweep is carried out to remove the aggregate to ensure highway safety.

People have also continued to park on South Street where double yellow lines need to be re-installed.

Following several failed attempts to complete the works, a Traffic Regulation Order of ‘no stopping’ will be put in place to prohibit parking to deter people from obstructing the highway.

The contractor has made several attempts over recent months to complete this programme, and enforcement is the last resort, and where possible, we would like to avoid this.

Officers are kindly requesting that all vehicles are removed from the highway and footpath for the duration of these works on Monday 22 August.