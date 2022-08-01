People can continue to leave flowers and tributes in memory of Lilia Valutyte, police say

Lincolnshire Police said people who wish to leave flowers, cards and gifts in memory of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte who was tragically stabbed in Boston, can continue to do so at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place.

Lilia was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston on Thursday, July 28 and the community continues to mourn her death as flowers and other tributes are laid in her memory.

Armed officers arrested a man in the Central Park area of Boston at around 2.45pm on Saturday, July 30. Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, was charged with her murder and and appeared at both Lincoln Magistrates and Crown Court on Monday, August 1.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on September 19, 2022 and he was remanded into custody. A provisional trial date will be fixed at that hearing.

At Lincoln Crown Court, Skebas sat in a glass panelled dock wearing a grey tracksuit and black slip on shoes, flanked by two security officers. During the seven minute hearing Skebas, who had dark stubble around his jaw, only nodded to confirm his name.

Flowers have been laid in tribute to Lilia and a service of reflection and prayer was held at St Botolph’s Church on Sunday as an opportunity for the community to come together in support, and prayer, of Lilia’s family.

On Monday, police said: “Members of the public who wish to leave flowers, cards and gifts in memory of Lilia Valutyte can continue to do so at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place, Boston.

“With the agreement of Lilia’s family, our officers will periodically remove some items, including flowers, to ensure that the area is kept clean. All cards and gifts will be retained.”

Meanwhile, Police were searching in back gardens and drains, just a few hundred yards away from where Lilia was tragically stabbed to death.