Petition for more public toilets in Cleethorpes
Only 3 public toilets for 4 miles of seafront
More than 2,250 people have put their names to a petition to create more public toilets on the beachfront at Cleethorpes.
The toilet block on the North Promenade is now permanently shut down and it’s a seven minute walk to the next one, which is also closed, but for maintenance. Then there’s a fifteen minute walk to the next available loo.
Danny Rising, who created the petition, told BBC Look North: “I personally saw people urinating on the beach – it’s not acceptable, but people weren’t given any choice.”
Danny started the petition after an influx of visitors caused chaos on Armed Forces Day.
Along four miles of beach there’s only three lots of loos.
Local slush barman Liam Pungi said: “It’s terrible as a bar that deals in 90% drinks. People can’t keep buying drinks because there’s nowhere to go to the toilet.”
A woman with a disability told Look North: “I’ve to go home early as I can’t find a decent toilet, a toilet that meets my needs.”
The council says the situation is under review and it’s in discussion with the owners of former loos to re-open.
Councillor Philip Jackson, leader of North East Lincolnshire Council spoke to say: “We believe that for day-to-day use, providing that all the toilets are open, and I accept the fact that you probably had a bad experience today and found that one of them was closed; when they’re all open and all operational I’m confident that for day-to-day use we do have enough in Cleethorpes.”