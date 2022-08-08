Police appeal for witnesses after Holdingham roundabout crash
Nobody injured, but a car’s front bumper was torn off
We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact us following a collision at the Holdingham roundabout.
At around 7.30am on Thursday, 4 August, a lorry is believed to have clipped a grey Peugeot car before driving off. The front bumper of the car was torn off as a result, and the vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the roundabout. No one was injured, and the driver of the lorry may not realise that a collision took place.
We need your help to identify the lorry. You can do so in one of the following ways:
- Call us on 101 quoting Incident 81 of 4 August.
- Email [email protected] putting “Incident 81 of 4 August” in the Subject line.
- Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.