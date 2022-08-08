Fire at industrial site near Gainsborough was arson attack, police say
A group of young people were seen letting off fireworks just before the fire started
Police are investigating a suspected arson attack at an industrial site near Gainsborough, after it was reported a group of young people were seen letting off fireworks just before the fire started.
Fire crews from Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire all attended the scene after around one thousand tyres and scrap vehicles caught fire at the site off Station Road in Ranskill shortly after 10.20am on Friday, August 5.
Two people who were staying on site were treated by the East Midlands Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation as a large black smoke plume filled the air, which could be seen from as far afield as Lincoln and Grantham. Damage was also caused to outbuildings and power lines.
Some residents in Lincolnshire have reported still experiencing smoke and particles in the air from this ongoing incident. We recommend keeping doors and windows closed if this is the case. https://t.co/CB0RREKs9T
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) August 8, 2022
Crews remained at the scene over the weekend before Nottinghamshire Police launched an appeal for information, as they suspect the fire was started deliberately. A young group of people were reported to be seen letting off fireworks before the fire started.
Police provided assistance at the scene with an area cordoned off and local road closures.
Inspector Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are continuing to work closely with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and a joint investigation will be launched to establish the circumstances of how the fire began.
“While the cause is still unknown, we are currently treating it as suspected arson after it was reported a group of young people were seen letting off fireworks just before the fire started.
“We are urging anyone who may have witnessed anything or has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to please come forward.”
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 240 of August 5.
Alternatively, information can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.