What’s on for Lincoln Steampunk festival 2022

Steampunk Festival is almost upon us once again, as the annual sci-fi/fantasy occasion returns to Lincoln following a COVID-19-enforced absence. Here is all you need to know about one of the city’s most popular events.

Steampunk is a sub-genre of science fiction, incorporating aesthetics from 19th century industrial steam-powered machinery to create an alternate futuristic reality.

An annual festival is held for the Steampunk community in Lincoln, attracting more than 100,000 visitors to the city each August and bringing in over £2 million for the local economy. It will take place from Friday, August 26 to Monday, August 29.

The future of the festival was thrown into doubt in 2021, when plans were put in place for the annual event to move out of Lincoln and take place at Kelham Hall in Newark.

This came after local authorities in Lincoln could not guarantee COVID safety at a tricky time during the pandemic, but Kelham Hall plunged into administration at the end of June 2021 and the relocated event was shelved and left Steampunkers with no festival last year.

It was then announced in August last year that the Ministry of Steampunk had signed a five-year agreement with Lincolnshire County Council, City of Lincoln Council and Lincoln BIG to keep the festival in the city until 2026.

Ahead of its triumphant return following a global health emergency-prompted break, organisers are getting ready for “the start of a new era for the festival” with a packed schedule of events for visitors to enjoy.

Here is some key information for you to be aware of, from ticket prices to locations and events, for Steampunk Festival 2022:

Cost

You will need to purchase a wristband to take part in the full festivities of Steampunk, gaining you access to a number of exclusive locations in Lincoln’s uphill historic quarter.

Full weekend wristbands cost £48 for adults and £24 for children aged between 6 and 16 (5 and under go free), while the other day tickets are as follows:

Friday – £10 for adult, £5 for child

Saturday – £25 for adult, £12.50 for child

Sunday – £20 for adult, £10 for child

Monday – £13 for adult, £6.50 for child

Due to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events, if you purchased a wristband for these years it will still be eligible for 2022. An email should be sent out to confirm this.

Wristband venues

Purchasing a wristband entitles you to access a range of locations that will transform with a Steampunk makeover during the course of the festival.

On the Friday, wristbands allow entry into The Lawn, Blue Room, Charlotte House and Bailgate Methodist Church. Saturday offers the same places, along with Lincoln Castle, the Heritage Skills Centre and marquees at the castle.

Sunday is the same as Saturday apart from the omission of Bailgate Methodist Church, which is reinstated for wristband holders on the Monday.

Extra ticketed evening events

There will also be a series of events at the festival were you will need to purchase additional tickets beyond the wristband, varying from a Gala Ball to fashion shows and time traveller parties.

The Drill will play host to many of these events, including the Advanced Pirate Party on Thursday night, the Majors Soiree on Sunday and the Dead Dog Party on Monday.

There will also be an Asylum Gala Ball at the Engine Shed on Saturday evening, offering a catered three course meal at a seated event costing £49 a ticket. All tickets for these events can be purchased from the Asylum Steampunk Festival website.

Market locations

There will be five Steampunk markets to check out at the festival, with all but one hosting free entry to all at some point over the weekend.

Bailgate Methodist Hall will be open 11am to 5pm on Friday and 10am to 5pm on Saturday for wristband holders only. It will then close on Sunday and reopen between 10am and 5pm Monday – offering free entry to all.

Elsewhere, Castle Square Market at the car park will be open between 10am and 5pm on all four days, available for the general public. This is also the case for The Lawns between The Blue Room and Charlotte House.

Lincoln Castle grounds is open only to wristband and castle ticket holders between 10am and 5pm Saturday to Monday, with it being closed on Friday. The same can be said for the Castle marquee, though it will only be for wristband holders on Saturday and Sunday.

Highlights

With dozens of festivities across the weekend, you’ll never be bored at the Steampunk festival – there is always something to keep you occupied.

An opening ceremony will lift the curtain on the festival at 12pm on Friday, and that will be followed by such events as the Grand Afternoon Picnic on the South Lawn (Friday 2.30pm), a group costume contest at the castle bandstand (Saturday 2pm) and the Tea Duelling championships at Charlotte House (Sunday 1pm).

A series of talks will also take place to allow visitors to explore the history of Steampunk, along with live performances of music and dancing.

For a full programme of events, visit the Ministry of Steampunk website and check out the 25-page schedule.