‘Priceless’ Triumph prototype car displayed outside Lincoln Cathedral
Part of a UK tour for the first ever Triumph TS2 prototype sports car
An iconic hand-built Triumph sports car, the first of its kind to ever be created, was on display in Lincoln on Monday for motoring enthusiasts to enjoy.
The two-seater UK prototype car, named the TS2, was built by hand in 1953 in response to the MG sports car of the era,
If formed the basis of the Triumph TR range of sports cars which ceased production in the early 1980s, and car lovers were treated with the opportunity to see it in person right here in Lincoln on Monday.
The impressive prototype TS2 was joined by a series of other Triumph cars for a day through the county on Monday, August 15, starting at Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop before arriving outside Lincoln Cathedral and eventually stopping off at the Windmill in Heckington.
On Tuesday, the touring continues as it attends a gathering Bicker at 10.45am, followed by a trip to the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Museum at East Kirkby at 11.45am.
The stops in Lincolnshire form part of a Great British tour for the legendary vehicle, and it will be going to Derbyshire after visiting our county – bringing to an end the UK appearances.
See more photos of the vehicles from Steve Smailes below: