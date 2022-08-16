RNLI Skegness thank local businesses for support after tragic teen death

RNLI Skegness teams have thanked local businesses for their support during a particularly difficult weekend on the Lincolnshire coast, during which a 13-year-old boy sadly lost his life.

Emergency services received a report that the teen was in the water at around 6.15pm on Saturday 13 August and tragically the Hereford boy’s body was recovered later the same evening.

Coastguard workers expressed their devastation about the boy’s death on a day which saw Lincolnshire Police at one point receive 10 calls within two hours reporting missing people on the coast.

RNLI Skegness said: “We want to say a special thank you to Sarah at Heavenly Ices opposite the Lifeboat Station.

“On Saturday night, they provided complimentary hot drinks and snacks (doughnuts) for our crew. We took these snacks to our ALB (all-weather lifeboat) so they had refreshments during the operation. This small gesture means a lot to our crew and it really did give us a boost.

“We are so grateful to Heavenly Ices, Speedys Ice Cream and Paradice who regularly support our crew with free refreshments during service launches throughout the year.

“Also a huge thank you to Blakemore Retail Official for supplying our crew with fresh bottled water. Their owners and staff are amazing and are truly part of our RNLI family.”

It was a busy weekend for emergency services across Greater Lincolnshire, including the tragedy in Skegness and a man in a serious condition after an incident at Ashby Ville Nature Reserve in Scunthorpe.