Service station planned for A15 roundabout at Lincolnshire Showground

Mablethorpe is set to be a leader in the development of medical technology and innovation after the government gave the go-ahead for the Campus for Future Living.

£8.5m in Town Deal funding has been approved for the campus which will put Mablethorpe at the forefront of medical technology and health and care related teaching and research.

And, in more good news for the area, the government also approved the first phase of the ‘mobi-hub’. Mablethorpe Town Centre Transformation and Mobi-Hub are two projects within the Mablethorpe Town Deal that are aligned to make the town centre more attractive, less cluttered, and more coherent, to the benefit of locals and visitors and to the wider economy.

They also seek to address accessibility issues and provide greater connectivity.

The Connected Coast Board oversees the Town Deal programme and projects for Mablethorpe, and chair Chris Baron welcomed the approval from government.

He said: “The confirmation that these important and innovative projects can go ahead is hugely significant for Mablethorpe and the surrounding area.

“Both the campus and the Mobi-Hub will be transformational for Mablethorpe, and will bring far-reaching benefits for our communities, and beyond.

“The campus will position our area as an exemplar in the field of medical technology, bringing jobs and attracting businesses.

“I am hugely grateful to all our partners who have worked to develop these projects, and I look forward to seeing the difference that they will make for Mablethorpe.”

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle said: “This confirmation of significant funding to improve transport connectivity and enhance health and social care provision will bring transformational change to Mablethorpe and the surrounding area.

“Notably, they will attract more healthcare professionals and businesses to our beautiful corner of Lincolnshire benefiting our community and local economy.”

Cllr Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, said: “This is a huge investment into Mablethorpe which will put the town on the map for its national significance in developing new medical technology and innovation.

“Together with the Mobi-Hub, these Towns Deals projects will bring positive change to Mablethorpe, increasing footfall for our businesses and creating jobs for our residents now and for years to come.

“These projects are milestones to celebrate, and I look forward to seeing the new opportunities they bring to the Lincolnshire coast and wider East Lindsey.”

Led by a coalition of local, regional, and national partners, the Campus for Future Living will put Mablethorpe at the heart of the provision of health and care related jobs and businesses.

As well as providing a base for the development and testing of medi-tech applications, it will also enable the continued professional development of clinicians, and will provide support and training for people working in care.

Julian Free CBE, Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Lincoln said: “The University of Lincoln is delighted the Government funding for the Campus for Future Living has been secured, which recognises the hard work of all partners in this project drawn together by the University’s programme manager.

“It is a significant step in the plan to advance medical and social care in the region and address longstanding health inequalities.

“The Campus will provide the resources for research and innovation alongside facilities for medical and social care delivery creating the synergy to accelerate improvement in health outcomes, which will also be exported beyond the region.”

Professor John Hunt, Academic lead for the Medical Technologies Innovation Facility (MTIF) commented: “The campus will be a pioneer leading approaches that will be nationally and internationally relevant to the development and delivery of future healthcare to people in their communities.

“Cocreating and delivering healthcare needs with the community, healthcare providers and industries. We are delighted to be a partner in this exciting opportunity and deliver new approaches to healthcare.”

The approval for the Campus for Future Living and the mobi-hub comes after the other Town Deal projects for Mablethorpe were recently confirmed by the government, including the redevelopment of the Colonnade at Sutton on Sea. And, a new purpose-built leisure centre and digital learning complex is set to be developed on the site of the current Station Sports Centre.

In addition, Mablethorpe town centre will be transformed through a programme of shopfront and building repairs and improvements, and public realm enhancements.

Finally, with the National Trust, a sustainable visitor hub with a range of accessible facilities will be developed to enhance explorations of the Sandilands Nature Reserve and the local area.

In 2021, Mablethorpe agreed a town deal worth £23.9m and Skegness £24.5m – and with match funding, the total investment in both areas will be in the region of £80m.

Find out more about Connected Coast and the projects here: Home – Connected Coast.