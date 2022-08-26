Skegness theatre to host ‘world’s greatest living explorer’, Sir Ranulph Fiennes

The first to reach both Poles, amongst many feats

Sir Ranulph Fiennes OBE, described by the Guinness Book of Records as ‘the world’s greatest living explorer’, is touring this latest showcase of his life’s endeavours at Skegness Embassy Theatre on September 29.

Sir Ranulph, 78, has lived a lifetime in pursuit of extreme adventure with his trailblazing private expeditions, risking life and limb in the process, and he is divulging how and why he did it in his ‘Living Dangerously’ show.

You can buy tickets to Ranulph’s show here.

Cousin to famous actor Ralph Fiennes (known for his roles in James Bond, Harry Potter and The English Patient), Sir Ranulph has a catalogue of record-breaking achievements, including being the first to reach both Poles, the first to cross the Antarctic and Artic Ocean and the first to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis.

In ‘Living Dangerously’, Sir Ranulph tells his story, spanning his childhood and school misdemeanours, his army days and formative expeditions, through the Transglobe Expedition to his present Global Reach Challenge – his goal is to be the very first to cross both polar ice caps and climb the highest mountain on each of the seven continents.