Taco Bell’s 100th restaurant to open in Lincolnshire this week

Popular TexMex fast food restaurant Taco Bell UK will open its 100th restaurant later this week…and it will be in Lincolnshire!

Taco Bell already has restaurants in the county, including two in Lincoln and one in Scunthorpe, with outlet number 100 opening in Spalding soon.

It will open at the Lincs Gateway Business Park on Goodison Road in Spalding on Thursday, August 18, making a milestone moment for the Mexican-inspired restaurant brand.

The new restaurant in Spalding will also create 40 jobs locally.

Taco Bell has doubled the number of restaurants in the past 18 months, since the brand’s first UK store opening. The UK’s first Taco Bell opened in the Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex in June 2010.

Since then Taco Bell has created an estimated 3,000 jobs and sold over 8,326,915 crunchy beef tacos. The brand’s UK growth has helped Taco Bell expand its restaurant count by 25% outside of the US, where the first Taco Bell was opened in 1973.

Raja Adil, franchisee of Taco Bell Spalding, saiud: “It feels like the opening of the Spalding restaurant has been a long time coming and we know it’s something locals have eagerly been anticipating!

“The day has finally come and the news that we will also be the 100th store is the cherry on top.”

Gino Casciani, General Manager of Taco Bell in the UK & Europe, said: “The doors opening on Taco Bell’s 100th store is a fitting time to reflect on the twelve years the franchise has been in operation in the UK and it’s an incredibly proud moment.

“However, as the business eyes up future moves, it will come as little surprise that we are setting our sights on further growth.”

Taco Bell’s store count will officially rise to 102 later this week with locations opening in Torquay and Hornchurch.