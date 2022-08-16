Opening date set for new Cornhill Bubble Tea store CUPP

Lincoln’s city centre will be welcoming a new bubble tea shop next month, as an opening date is set for CUPP.

Popular chain CUPP submitted plans to convert the former John Greed jewellers off Lincoln High Street last month, and the wheels are now in motion for an opening date.

When scanning a QR code on signage outside the store, you are taken to a website with all upcoming openings across the country, including Lincoln’s Cornhill site – which opens on Friday, September 23.

The website also says that it opens at 2pm, with half price drinks all day and even free bubble tea for the first 100 customers.

The store promises “bubble tea refined”, using loose leaf tea, homemade syrups, organic milk and real fruit in their drinks.

No structural work will need to be done to the Grade II listed building housing CUPP, which was formerly John Greed jewellers and is considered a heritage asset – dating back to the 1840s.

It is the latest addition to the ever-growing bubble tea empire, as Lincoln welcomed Bubble Avenue takeaway last year.