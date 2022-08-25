Talks on Doncaster Sheffield Airport future extended as petition hits 100k

Pressure mounted on the owners from politicians and the public

The saga surrounding a possible closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport continues to rumble on, as owners agree to an extension for talks over the site’s future despite “no tangible proposals” being offered as yet.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport, a key travelling route for Lincolnshire holiday-goers, has been facing the threat of permanent closure since a July announcement from site owners Peel Group, announcing a consultation with stakeholders.

It was prompted by the departure of WizzAir from the airport, reportedly opting to bolster its offerings in southern England and leaving DSA with just one base carrier – TUI.

The Peel Group bought the site in 1999 and opened it as a commercial international airport in 2005, but despite a recent growth in passenger numbers, it has not been enough to help the airport away from the brink of collapse.

The owners argue that the airport has “never achieved the critical mass required to become profitable”, meaning “aviation activity may no longer be the use” of the site.

A petition (visit the page here) calling for DSA to be saved has now tipped over 100,000 signatures, as campaigners warn the closure of the airport could be a “tragedy” for the local economy.

The appeal to keep the airport open has gathered enough momentum to grab the attention of local authorities and politicians, including Brigg & Goole MP Andrew Percy, Member of Parliament for Scunthorpe Holly Mumby-Croft and Prime Minister candidate Liz Truss.

Peel Group has issued an updated statement to confirm the extension of their strategic review, “despite the lack of any tangible proposals from public or private sector partners”.

A spokesperson for the group said: “From the beginning of the review process, we have advised stakeholders that we would be willing to extend the timetable of the strategic review if there were tangible proposals to consider that address the underlying lack of viability of the aviation operations.

“To continue the uncertainty by prolonging the strategic review until the end of 2022 as requested without any tangible proposals to consider would be unsustainable for colleagues employed at the airport and untenable for our business partners, airlines and passengers.

“However, we recognise that there is rising speculation as we approach the end of August about next steps.

“We can therefore confirm that despite the lack of any tangible proposals from public or private sector partners, we have agreed an extension to the consultation to September 16 to allow more time for key stakeholders to conclude their discussions.

“As is appropriate, our employees were notified of this decision in advance of this public statement.

“No further statements will be made until the findings of the strategic review are announced.”