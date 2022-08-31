The Snowman returns to Lincoln Cathedral this December

Lincoln Cathedral will be Walking in the Air once again

Lincoln Cathedral has announced the return of its much-loved screening of BAFTA-winning animation The Snowman, accompanied by a wonderful live orchestra.

The Snowman has become synonymous with Christmas traditions ever since the picture book was first published by author and illustrator Raymond Briggs in 1978.

The animated version of the book was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 1982 and has been shown by the television network each year since then.

Lincoln Cathedral has joined in this tradition in recent years, showing an annual screening of the event inside the nave, and this year will be no different.

On Saturday, December 10, the festive classic will be shown on the big screen and accompanied by a live orchestra and soloists from the Cathedral Choir performing the now iconic Walking in the Air.

There will be give performances throughout the day – at 11am, 1.30pm, 3pm, 7pm and 8.30pm.

2021’s event sold out in less than 24 hours, and anticipation for the 2022 screenings are expected to be of equal measure.

It will take on a particularly poignant role this year, given the passing of Raymond Briggs earlier this year at the age of 88.

Tickets for the event will go on sale via the Lincoln Cathedral website on Thursday, September 1, with tickets starting from £7.50.