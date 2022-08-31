Cobra Warrior: RAF Waddington to host training exercise for global air forces

Aircraft from around the world will descend on RAF Waddington

International aircraft from the likes of Italy and Germany are arriving at RAF Waddington for a crucial training exercise set to take place throughout September.

Aircraft from the Italian Air Force has started to arrive at RAF Waddington, the base of a long-planned biannual exercise called Cobra Warrior.

German Air Force aircraft will shortly join the Italians as the two nations complete preparations for this exercise, while United States Air Force F-16s operate from their US base at RAF Lakenheath.

Exercise Cobra Warrior is run by the Royal Air Force to prepare participants in high intensity large force tactical training. It will be controlled by directing staff at RAF Waddington and take place from September 5 to 23.

The intention of the exercise is to complete the required training within Mission Employment Phase for future RAF Weapons Instructors.

The German contingent will fly six Tornados, while the Italian Air Force fly six Eurofighters, their version of the Typhoon, supported by a Conformal Airborne Early Warning aircraft.

A NATO E-3A Sentry aircraft will also operate from RAF Waddington to support the exercise. The fast keys will be supported by RAF Voyager, flying from RAF Brize Norton.

Wing Commander Abbott, Officer Commanding 92 Squadron, runs the exercise with the RAF’s Air and Space Warfare Centre.

He said: “Exercise Cobra Warrior is the most important exercise that the RAF runs here in the UK and provides us with the opportunity to work with key NATO allies in a simulated contested and degraded operational environment that synchronises multi-domain effects.

“It is only by doing this that our aviators are able to learn and maintain the highly complex skills that are required to conduct such operations now and in the future as part of a coalition.”