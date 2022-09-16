All faiths across Lincolnshire and non-believers join together to mourn Queen
People of all faiths and beliefs across Lincolnshire are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II with visits to places of worship across the county.
The Very Reverend Christine Wilson, Dean of Lincoln Cathedral, told BBC Look North: “Ritual, at times like this, is very important and the rituals that happen around mourning – people come together, they do the condolence books, and the lighting of candles and prayers – and actually it is all part of how we make sense of things and bring our story to live.”
Gurmeet Singh Athwal, President of Sri Guru Nanak Gurdwara told how the gurwara has been the focus for the Sikh community as they remember the Queen: “Last Sunday we did a service for her at this place and we’re going to this next Sunday as well.
“She was loved by all the Sikhs – if anybody dies in the community it’s very important we get together, but now the whole country needs to get together.”