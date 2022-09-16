All faiths across Lincolnshire and non-believers join together to mourn Queen

The Drill in Lincoln is gearing up for the return of the annual Christmas pantomime production, as Rapunzel premieres this December.

After a triumphant return from a COVID-induced break with Aladdin in 2021, Jamie Marcus, in association with The Drill, will bring a new production of classic tale Rapunzel to Lincoln this winter.

Running from December 5 until January 2, it will offer a fresh perspective on the Rapunzel story, using modern pop culture references, special effects and slapstick comedy to create a fun production for all the family.

The cast includes Phoebe Bruerton as the title character Rapunzel, Scott Goncalves as Finn Riley, Emma Hickman as the dastardly Mother Gothel, and panto-favourite James Campbell as Dame Betty Belinda Buttercake.

James will not only play the role of the Dame, but also adopt a role in the director’s chair for this year’s production – a prospect he says he is relishing.

He said: “I’m delighted to be returning to Lincoln for my 10th panto at The Drill, playing Dame Betty Belinda Buttercake in Rapunzel.

“I’m also thrilled to be directing this year as well, taking over from the fabulous Julie Fox, and audiences can expect the usual mix of magical storytelling, fabulous dance routines, great songs, and of course, plenty of laugh-out-loud comedy!”

Familiar faces in the form of Jordan Shiel and Craig Garner will return to the production this year, playing humorous duo Itchy and Scratchy Scabbington.

Craig will be remembered by some audiences as a part of Hollywood blockbuster films such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – and he will be returning to his hometown for Rapunzel this December.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now from the Lincoln Drill website, starting from £17, with family tickets costing around £68.

Jamie Marcus, the producer of the show, is delighted to bring this brand-new panto story to The Drill.

He said: “I remember my children watching ‘Tangled’ when it first came out at the cinema, and they wanted to go back again and again as they loved it so much!

“Having produced pantos for the last 16 years, I’ve always wanted to produce Rapunzel, and I’m delighted to be able to do it this year.”

Jamie added: “It will have all the traditional panto elements from shout outs to well-known sing-along pop songs, as well as having the wonderful story that Lincoln audiences will absolutely love.

“I’ve produced pantos all over the country and can honestly say that Lincoln has the best audiences, so I can’t wait for them to see Rapunzel – The ‘Tangled’ Panto!”

There will also be a signed performance at 2pm on December 10, as well as a signed/relaxed performance at 2pm on December 27, designed for very young children, kids with learning difficulties and people on the autism spectrum.

The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes captured these pictures from the launch event on Thursday, September 15: