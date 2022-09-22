Bike stolen from Sleaford secondary school
Police are appealing for information
We are appealing for help to locate a bicycle that was reported stolen from the Carre’s Grammar School in Sleaford.
It’s believed the bike was stolen at some point between 3.30 and 5.30pm on Friday 2 September.
The bike is a Tiger ACE27.5 Hardtail in black and blue. If you have any information that can assist in our enquiries or have seen this bike on a selling page, get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting reference number 22000513052.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting reference number 22000513052 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.