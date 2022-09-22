Bike stolen from Sleaford secondary school

We are appealing for witnesses after criminal damage was caused to a play area in Boston.

Our Force Control Room received a report of a suspected arson at the play area in Woodville Road, Boston, at around 9.30pm on 16 September.

Around £32,000 worth of damage was caused to the equipment. No arrests have been made.

The park is owned by Boston Borough Council

Leader of Boston Borough Council, Cllr Paul Skinner, said: “It is extremely disappointing that anyone would commit such a mindless and needless act of vandalism to a popular piece of play equipment which was funded by Boston Big Local and was used by the children in our community.

“These actions have meant that certain parts of the park are now out of use. I urge anyone with any information to come forward and help the police with their investigations.”

Anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously or witnessed the incident taking place can call us on 101. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area.

Please call 101 and quote reference 22000541413 if you can assist with our investigation.