Council’s lowest-paid workers to get pay bump

Wages would all be increased to £9.90 an hour

A council’s lowest-paid workers are set to get a pay boost to help with the cost of living.

All employees at South Holland District Council would have their earnings bumped up to at least £9.90 an hour under the plan.

Some 15 staff currently earn below that amount.

Pay would be backdated to April if it is approved by the full council.

The total cost of the salary supplement would be £2000 for the current financial year.

The report notes: “The supplement to the lowest paid employees at the council will go some way to assisting the easing of the financial burden those individuals will be feeling in the current environment of inflation and increases in the cost of living.”

The move comes as the cost of everything from energy to food is on the increase, with inflation currently around 10%.

The rise would bring the council in line with the neighbouring East Lindsey and Boston local authorities.

The National Living Wage is currently set at £9.50 per hour, but is expected to jump to £10.50 by 2024.

It is recommended that the full council approves the measure at a meeting next week.