Road closures for works on B1528 Lincoln Road in Skegness this autumn

Works to replace worn out carriageway on the B1528 Lincoln Road in Skegness will start at the end of October.

The start date for the project is Monday 31 October, with the scheme expected to last for up to five weeks (subject to weather).

During this period, daytime road closures will on the B1528 Lincoln Road (between A52 Berry Way and The Meadows) from 8am to 6pm, weekdays only.

The diversion route for the daytime closures will be via B1528 Lincoln Road / A158 Burgh Road / A52 Roman Bank / A52 Wainfleet Road, and vice versa.

Please note that the access for residents and the emergency services will be maintained throughout the works.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “A large section of the B1528 Lincoln Road in Skegness is starting to deteriorate, so we’re taking the opportunity to rebuild this key road to improve safety and overall usability.

“We’ll be doing our best to minimise disruption throughout the project, including carrying out works in the day and on weekdays only to keep the people of Skegness moving while we improve this vital road.”