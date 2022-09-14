Bin collection changes for Queen’s Funeral bank holiday
Many council services will be shut
Due to the Queen’s Funeral, many services offered by Lincolnshire councils will be closed on the bank holiday Monday.
This will include most of the council offices, along with children’s centres, libraries, community hubs, and leisure centres.
Lincolnshire County Council will also be closing its waste recycling centres.
A number of councils have also made a series of changes to waste collection services. Here is a round-up of what authorities have chosen to do.
City of Lincoln Council – Waste collections for Monday, September 19, will be moved to Saturday, September 24. The council is asking for bins to be out for collection by 6.30am on that day.
North Kesteven District Council – Collections for Monday will be brought forward to this Saturday, September 17. Householders who usually receive their refuse service on a Monday are asked to present their bins at the kerbside by 7.30am. It will include collections for black bins and brown bins for those customers who are subscribed
Boston Borough and East Lindsey, West Lindsey, South Holland and South Kesteven District Councils – All household waste collections will be a day later than usual – for example September 19 will take place on September 20, 20 on 21, etc until September 24. SKDC is asking for waste to be out by 7.30am.
North Lincolnshire – The authority has confirmed there will be no change to the bin collections.
North East Lincolnshire – Waste collection will still be operational as normal to begin with, however, it will be “paused” during the period of the state funeral from 11am-12noon as a mark of respect.
For more details on council the closure of council services check your local council’s website.