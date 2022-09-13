Boston murder trial delayed by Queen’s funeral

Some of Ms Golabek’s remains were found in a park

The trial of a man accused of murdering Boston woman Ilona Golabek will not begin on Monday because of the Queen’s funeral.

Kamil Ranoszek, 40, of Wormgate, Boston, was due to go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 19 September.

His trial is estimated to last three to four weeks, with the prosecution case expected to last for eleven days.

However a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was today (Tuesday) told the trial will now be delayed for a number of reasons including the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Ranoszek, who followed the proceedings on video-link from custody, spoke only to confirm his name.

He was remanded back into custody by Judge Simon Hirst who told him a further hearing will take place later this week to decide when his trial can start.

Ms Golabek was reported as being missing from Boston on November 9 last year and following an investigation, Lincolnshire Police launched a murder inquiry.

Her partner, Kamil Ranoszek, was arrested on November 23 as part of this inquiry and he was later charged with her murder, which he denies.

Earlier this year Lincolnshire Police revealed they had found body parts belonging to Ms Golabek in Witham Way Country Park, Boston.

A report was made to Lincolnshire Police force control room on February 19 about suspected human remains, which were found in the park.

Officers recovered bones from the scene and then began examining three further ‘areas of interest’ within the park and the nearby River Witham.

They found further human remains whilst doing so, including body parts concealed in bags, which were sent off for DNA tests to be carried out.

On March 1, Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the remains were those of missing Boston woman Ilona Golabek.