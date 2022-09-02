23 seconds ago

Community has six months to save Scunthorpe pub

Plans to build 20 homes on the site have been rejected

The community in Scunthorpe has just six months to save a well-loved pub, following the rejection of plans to build 20 homes on the site and its owners stating they can’t find a solution to a sustainable future.

The Lincoln Imp’s closure is being seen as a massive loss to the community by locals.

Lorraine Briggs, general manager at the Lincoln Imp said: “We’ve been fighting to keep the Lincoln Imp open – it’s the only grassroots music venue in all of North Lincolnshire.

“Also we have a local mental health group called Break the Stigma that runs from here. I’m out of a job and my staff are out of a job.”

Lorraine Briggs, General Manager at The Lincoln Imp says the community is “fighting to keep The Lincoln Imp open”. | Screenshot: BBC Look North/BBC News Hub

Em-B, a musician, said the pub had “saved her”. | Screenshot: BBC Look North/BBC News Hub

Em-B, a young musician said: “It’s saved me really. I suffer with my mental health.

“It’s helped me to get music out there, to express myself. It’s made me feel important, it’s made me feel who I am today.”

Surburban Blues were the last gig to perform at The Lincoln Imp. | Screenshot: BBC Look North/BBC News Hub