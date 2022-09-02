Community has six months to save Scunthorpe pub
Plans to build 20 homes on the site have been rejected
The community in Scunthorpe has just six months to save a well-loved pub, following the rejection of plans to build 20 homes on the site and its owners stating they can’t find a solution to a sustainable future.
The Lincoln Imp’s closure is being seen as a massive loss to the community by locals.
Lorraine Briggs, general manager at the Lincoln Imp said: “We’ve been fighting to keep the Lincoln Imp open – it’s the only grassroots music venue in all of North Lincolnshire.
“Also we have a local mental health group called Break the Stigma that runs from here. I’m out of a job and my staff are out of a job.”
Em-B, a young musician said: “It’s saved me really. I suffer with my mental health.
“It’s helped me to get music out there, to express myself. It’s made me feel important, it’s made me feel who I am today.”