Footie-mad Lincoln City fan has wish granted by care home to see Imps play

A football-mad 82-year-old from a care home in North Hykeham, has had his wish granted when the staff who take care of him organised for him to go and see his favourite team play on Saturday, August 27.

Lincoln City fan Ray Inman, who lives at Neal Court Care Home, has had a passion for football all his life and the outing was arranged by the Make A Wish initiative, where residents are given the opportunity to tell staff about somewhere they have always wanted to go or a special activity they always wanted to do.

Ray has lots of fond memories of Lincoln City but hasn’t been able to see them play recently.

As a boy he would regularly go to his Grandparent’s house and they all watch the game together or listen in on the radio, and the air would always be full of Ray’s voice shouting “Come on red Imps!”

These days Ray usually watches sport on the TV, but was given this special chance to see his beloved team play in his golden years.

Wellbeing Coordinator Becky Bourke said: “Ray loves his football and is a huge Lincoln City fan.

“He loves reminiscing and telling us all about when Bill Anderson was the Manager and Andy Graver all-time best goal scorer.

“His day was made very special as his daughter Karen and his son-in-law Matthew and grandchildren Jack, Lewis and Amelia joined him to watch the match.

“Ray was in his element. We would like to thank the team at Lincoln City who helped to arrange tickets.

Becky added: “He really enjoyed the first half but was a bit disappointed with the second half as the Imps lost!”

Ray is married with a daughter and three grandchildren, all of whom are very important to him.

He has lived at Neale Court Care Home since 2020 and looks forward to seeing his wife, Pat, who visits regularly.

Ray, born on January 22 1940, loves to reminisce about the past with the staff at Neale Court who love listening to his tales of childhood, particularly his school days, which he loved.

After finishing school, he became an engineer and worked at Ruston and Hornby, a well-known manufacturer of narrow and standard gauge diesel locomotives.

Later, he had a change of career, spending 17 years working for the Royal Mail.

Every day he would get up at 4am to deliver mail in Branston, cycling back to Lincoln post office at the end of his rounds.