Deadline Day roundup: Scully leaves but patience proves a Virtue for Lincoln City

It was a busy transfer deadline day for Lincoln City, with movement both in and out of the club on the final day of the window.

Transfer deadline day is the final opportunity football clubs have to make additions to their squads before the next window in January – and Lincoln City’s business continued right up until the deadline.

The Imps had already strengthened the squad throughout the summer transfer window, bringing in Paudie O’Connor and Charles Vernam on free transfers from Bradford, as well as Jay Benn from Halifax Town and Danny Mandroiu from Shamrock Rovers.

Loans were also a prominent part of Lincoln’s window – as the Imps signed Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Jordon Garrick, Jack Diamond and Carl Rushworth on season-long deals.

Deadline day saw one more arrival in the form of Matty Virtue from Championship side Blackpool, managed by former Imps boss Michael Appleton.

✍️ City have completed the signing of midfielder Matty Virtue from Blackpool on a season-long loan. 👋 Welcome to the Imps, Matty!#ImpsAsOne | #WeAreImps — Lincoln City FC 🇺🇦 (@LincolnCity_FC) September 1, 2022

The energetic box-to-box midfielder has promised “a lot of effort and endeavour” during his time at Lincoln this season, hoping to replicate the form that saw him play as part of Blackpool’s promotion winning squad in 2021.

However, on the eleventh hour, as the window was about to close, Imps fans received the news they had been dreading – as winger Anthony Scully left the club for pastures new.

The 23-year-old signed for Wigan Athletic in the Championship for an undisclosed fee, with Lincoln City retaining a future interest in the player.

Making over 100 appearances for the Imps and scoring 37 goals in the process, Scully will be a difficult player to replace – but the club are hoping the likes of Vernam, Garrick, Mandroiu and Diamond can fill the void the Irish forward leaves behind.

As well as this, Chris Maguire was released from his contract on Thursday by mutual consent, following a recent FA betting charge for the 33-year-old.

With all business now concluded until January, head coach Mark Kennedy can now work with the players he has to continue his strong start in charge of the Imps – which has seen him lose just one of his first nine games.