Delayed coroners merger plans “hurting” service as caseloads increase

Delays to a merger between Lincolnshire and North and North East Lincolnshire Coroners services are “hurting” their ability to carry out their work, bosses have said.

An annual report on Lincolnshire Coroners Services will go before Lincolnshire County Council’s Public and Protection and Scrutiny Committee next Tuesday.

It also reveals how the service is undergoing a “steadily” increasing caseload, while more complex cases were left behind during the recovery from pandemic in a bid to clear caseload.

The report, by Senior Coroner for Lincolnshire Paul Smith, said: “The merger of Lincolnshire Coroner’s Service with North Lincolnshire and Grimsby to create a Greater Lincolnshire Coroner Service remains the elephant in the room for so many decisions.”

Mr Smith is currently being shared between Lincolnshire County Council and North Lincolnshire Council, along with a local assistant coroner, sharing their time between both.

Other key personnel within the service have also departed as a consequence of ill health, including the second full-time coroner.

However, following advice from the office of the Chief Coroner, ther service was advised that the post of permanent senior coroner cannot be recruited until the issue of the potential merger with North Lincolnshire and Grimsby is resolved.

“The current situation is not one which can continue indefinitely. It is likely to generate delays in the listing of more complex cases, particularly in North Lincs, and is unfair on the bereaved,” he said.

“The ongoing delay is hurting both Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire,” he later added.

“Unless a sensible timeframe for a decision is announced shortly there is a compelling argument that Lincolnshire should be permitted to proceed with its own recruitment and to deal with the merger separately if or when it happens.”

Mr Smith’s report describes how the service has seen a near 40% increase in open inquests, adding that “at every level the service is under pressure”.

It currently has a caseload of around 400, down from a pea of 420, but still representing a 120 case increase since January 2021 – nearly double the 65 case increase the precious year.

Mr Smith describes how, at the start of 2021, the service had managed to reduce its caseload down to around 300 cases, however, said this was an “artificial picture” because “those remaining were largely the more complex cases, or those requiring a jury”.

All the above has combined with issues including a lack of jury cases being heard, an inability to obtain reports and statements from NHS due to the shuffling of priorities during COVID and the enforced withdrawal of face-to-face GP consultations, an increased need for post-mortem medical examinations.

However, despite the challenges in his report, Mr Smith said the service had “faced the unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic head on”.

“The service] has received positive feedback from families they have supported in finding closure of the sudden death of a loved one and it is to be hoped moves forward with renewed optimism in the future,” he said.