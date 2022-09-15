Former Scunthorpe United striker Ivan Toney gets maiden England call-up
Rising through the ranks to earn a spot in the national team
Ivan Toney has earned his first call-up to the England national side just four years after he lit up North Lincolnshire on loan at Scunthorpe United.
England manager Gareth Southgate named his Three Lions squad on Thursday, for the upcoming Nations League matches with European Champions Italy and arch rivals Germany later this month.
In the squad were the usual suspects Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and more, but it is the call-up of Brentford striker Ivan Toney that has generated attention.
The 26-year-old forward has been in electric form for Brentford since joining the Bees in 2020 – scoring 48 goals in just 84 games, including 17 in the Premier League.
His career trajectory is an admirable tale of hard work and rising through the ranks. Toney began at hometown side Northampton Town before Newcastle United signed him in 2015.
He couldn’t establish himself in the Newcastle side, so was sent out on a number of loans, twice ending up in North Lincolnshire at then-League One side Scunthorpe United.
He scored 14 times across two spells for the Iron in 2017 and 2018, before going on to record-breaking heights at Peterborough United and then Brentford.
Toney’s manager at Brentford Thomas Frank recently described the centre forward as the ‘best penalty taker in the world’, which could come in handy for England given their notoriously poor record in penalty shootouts.
England will face Italy away from home on Friday, September 23, before welcoming Germany to Wembley three days later.
The matches will give Gareth Southgate a final opportunity to evaluate his options ahead of this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.