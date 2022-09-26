Developers submit plans for 122 new homes in Wainfleet
Developer says plans strike the right “balance”
Plans for more than 120 homes in Wainfleet have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council.
Gleeson Homes is looking to develop an area of land to the rear of The Bungalow, on Matt Pits Lane with 122 new houses.
It will include a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes across a 6.91 hectare site.
A report before the council said the development would “strike a balance between the need to use land efficiently and constraints and opportunities related to the site”.
“An appropriate environment can be created without harming heritage assets, surrounding land uses, environmental interests, existing neighbouring residents or indeed the future residents of the development,” it said.
“Opportunities exist to provide positive development frontages to linear parks along the western boundary, resulting in a pleasant outlook for future occupiers whilst minimising the impact on the wider landscape; it also allows provision of a circular walk through the site. ”
A ditch within the site will be retained along with existing trees and hedgerows as apart of the site’s green plans while 2.68 hectares of open space will also be provided within the boundary.
It will include a “green core” to the centre of the site, while a further “green buffer” will form the western boundary.