Popular Dambusters Inn pub takes action after food hygiene rating drops

The popular Dambusters Inn in Scampton said being downgraded from a five to a one-star food hygiene rating “clearly came as a great shock to us” and it has already taken action to make improvements.

An Environmental Health Officer from West Lindsey District Council visited the premises on Scampton High Street on August 19 this year before the new lower rating of one was recently made public.

It was deemed that improvement is required in ‘Hygienic food handling’ and ‘Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’. The new food hygiene rating also states that there is major improvement necessary in the ‘Management of food safety’.

A spokesman for the Dambusters Inn said: “We can confirm that following a visit from the EHO our much-loved pub was downgraded to a one-star rating. Having been a five-star rated establishment this clearly came as a shock to us.

“We take huge pride in our food and drink offerings and take matters of hygiene, food reporting and health and safety issues most seriously .

“We immediately set about implementing all EHO recommendations and have now carried out all remedial works and reviewed our processes to ensure we are fully compliant with all regulation.

“We look forward to having our five-star rating reinstated at the earliest possible opportunity by the EHO.”