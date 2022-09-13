Elderly queueing up in Lincolnshire to get COVID jabs

The over 65s, pregnant women and carers can now book a vaccine

The Autumn Covid Booster Campaign got underway busily on Monday at Scunthorpe’s Vaccination Centre, with people queuing to receive their vaccinations from 8.15am.

Already 2,500 vaccination appointments have been booked in for this week, with over 65s, pregnant women and carers now eligible.

Those patiently waiting were given the new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original strain of Covid and the Omicron variant that swept the country earlier this year, with the hope that it will protect all of the NHS.

In the coming weeks the over 50s, those with a weakened immune system and the housebound will be able to book their autumn vaccinations, and the staff at the centre are ready to deliver the jabs in the months ahead.