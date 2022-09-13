4 seconds ago

Elderly queueing up in Lincolnshire to get COVID jabs

The over 65s, pregnant women and carers can now book a vaccine

The Autumn Covid Booster Campaign got underway busily on Monday at Scunthorpe’s Vaccination Centre, with people queuing to receive their vaccinations from 8.15am.

Already 2,500 vaccination appointments have been booked in for this week, with over 65s, pregnant women and carers now eligible.

Those patiently waiting were given the new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original strain of Covid and the Omicron variant that swept the country earlier this year, with the hope that it will protect all of the NHS.

In the coming weeks the over 50s, those with a weakened immune system and the housebound will be able to book their autumn vaccinations, and the staff at the centre are ready to deliver the jabs in the months ahead.

People were queuing from 8.15 Monday morning at Scunthorpe Vaccination Centre to receive their autumn booster vaccine. | Screenshot: BBC Look North/BBC News Hub

500 were booked in to receive their autumn booster jab on Monday. | Screenshot: BBC Look North/BBC News Hub

This man who went for his jab said: “Get it in your arm – let’s get it done.” | Screenshot: BBC Look North/BBC News Hub

Dr Murbark Jajja, Scunthorpe Vaccination Centre, said: “It’s protection for both of these variants, which we know both are very deadly.” | Screenshot: BBC Look North/BBC News Hub