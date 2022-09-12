Final application for new homes in Hogsthorpe hoping for approval

Asking for the final go ahead

Plans for nearly 90 homes in Hogsthorpe have been submitted for final approval.

Younger Homes (Northern) and Pridgeon Farms have applied to East Lindsey District Council to get a reserved matters go ahead for their plans for 89 homes on land to the North of West End on the A52.

The developers were originally given the go ahead at outline stage in 2019 despite residents saying the village could not cope.

The plans will circle the back of Hogsthorpe Primary School playing field.

During the meting in 2019, residents said the plans would create a strain on local infrastructure, increase traffic on the A52, and increase noise and harm to wildlife.

Ward councillor Paul Hibbert-Greaves said the village needed more infrastructure.

He said the development had an appearance of being crushed due to the number of houses “packed into a quite a small area.”

Officers, however, noted the land was allocated as housing in East Lindsey District Council’s Local Plan and said it would form development that would integrate into the existing village.

Agent James Lambert, from JH Walter, told members at the time that it was “imperative sites such as this are brought forward without delay”.