Baron donated to St Barnabas by couple who want to keep it in Lincolnshire

An original Baron has been donated to St Barnabas Hospice by the mother of a woman who was cared for by the charity during her final moments of life.

It has been donated by Lynda Quartey and Andrew Grimes, who wanted to say thank you to St Barnabas for the care they provided for Maria – Lynda’s daughter.

Maria spent the last month of her life in the inpatient unit on Nettleham Road before losing her battle to breast cancer, aged 41, in January 2015.

The inpatient unit is currently closed for refurbishment and is set to reopen in November this year, with fully modernised features and now its very own Baron in the reception area.

The Baron figure, named Sir Walter, was bought by Lynda and Andrew at the official Lincoln Barons Charter auction in October 2015. The pair were drawn to the bright colours of the work, painted by hand by artist Mel Langton.

It has been residing in Lynda and Andrew’s home ever since they won the auction, serving as a reminder of Maria each day.

Lynda said: “Maria loved shopping; she would always be going into charity shops, including St Barnabas shops, to find great bargains and alter them to suit her personality and style.

“When asked where she had obtained an outfit from, Maria was always proud to say charity shops! She even had a feather boa, just like Sir Walter is wearing, when she was out collecting with her friends for St Barnabas over many years.”

With the couple now moving out of Lincolnshire, they wanted to donate Sir Walter to a cause close to their heart that would allow the figure to stay in the county.

Lydia added: “Sir Walter needs to stay in Lincolnshire, and we’re very happy he will be greeting visitors to the Inpatient Unit in Lincoln when it reopens. This is where he belongs, and it’s where we said goodbye to Maria, so it is very fitting.

“The staff made sure that the whole time Maria was in the Hospice, she could be surrounded around the clock by close friends, which meant a lot to her and us too. Her funeral in Manchester saw people flying in from across the world, as she had made so many friends through her years of travelling.

“We are so grateful to St Barnabas for all they have done to support Maria, her friends and us as a family.”

Andrew commented: “Nothing was too much trouble for the staff, everything she needed was made available, and the care was exceptional.

“If it makes just one person smile when they come through the doors during a difficult time of their life, then the Baron’s donation is all worth it.”