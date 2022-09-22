Four cats in Lincoln RSPCA care seek forever homes

Four cats in Lincoln RSPCA care for over 18 months are now looking for a new, loving forever homes.

RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid & Lincoln is under the umbrella of the National Society, but is a separately registered charity and is responsible for raising its own funds to continue to rehabilitate the animals in its care.

Three Domestic Shorthair cats called Sykes, Jake and Skye, as well as 15-year-old British Shorthair Daisy, have been in RSPCA care for a long time in Lincoln and the local charity is appealing for support to find new homes for the four adorable felines.

Sykes

Sykes is an indoor-only cat who is around eight-years-old, and has been in the RSPCA’s care for around 235 days.

Sykes started off being very nervous around humans, but his carers are slowly gaining his trust and he’s started to be quite the loving boy with a bit of patience.

He has recently learned that he has paws and has been playing with his carers. He’s started to show that he can be loving and accept love, but can be a little scared to show it.

Sykes also has no teeth, but he has a healthy appetite and manages to eat everything put in front of him.

He arrived with an ear infection and now requires his ears checking and treating every other day due to a lasting condition.

Sykes has come on leaps and bounds since he first came into the RSPCA’s care, but is still a very nervous boy. He needs a really patient, quiet home that can give him the time he needs to settle.

See Sykes’ profile and find the Perfect Match Form here.

Daisy

Daisy has been in the RSPCA’s care for over 170 days and needs a retirement home where she can be an indoor cat and receive lots of cuddles as she enjoys her golden years.

The 15-year-old cat is a loving girl, but is also quite nervous now she is on her own. Daisy would like an understanding home, with someone who will give her fuss when she is ready for it, but who is also happy to let her relax in the quiet on her own.

She has lived with feline friends before and would be able to live with other like-minded cats.

Whilst Daisy is on renal food as she is in the very early stages of kidney failure, this is not really any more expensive than normal cat food.

See Daisy’s profile and find the Perfect Match Form here.

Jake and Skye

Jake, 12, and Skye, 8, have been in the RSPCA’s care for around 150 days and are looking for a very special home, but it needs to be one with no dogs or children.

Jake and Skye have been rehomed once before but unfortunately had to come back to the Lincoln branch. All the moving about has proven quite stressful for the duo and they do have the occasional accident outside of the litter tray.

Skye is “the friendliest cat you’ll ever meet and loves human attention” and she would “happily get fusses all day long”.

Jake is described as “rather nervous” and is “less fond of people and prefers his own company, but as a golden oldie he is allowed to be a bit grumpy until he gets to know you”.

Jake and Skye need an understanding owner who is willing to help them settle and destress.

See Jake and Skye’s profiles and find the Perfect Match Form here.

Jack Thorpe, branch admin at RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid & Lincoln, said: “It’s so important for these guys to find a loving home – there is no better feeling than seeing our animals find their perfect homes and go on to live their best lives, and these four have waited so long – Sykes for over half a year – for that opportunity.

“It’s their time to find a family to call their own.”