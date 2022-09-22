RAF Waddington airspace consultation begins over Red Arrows and drone access

Big changes ahead both on the ground and in the skies at RAF Waddington

A public consultation for an airspace change proposal at RAF Waddington, allowing the Red Arrows and new Protector drones to fly above the base, has begun in Lincoln.

The consultation seeks airspace access ahead of the arrival of the Red Arrows at RAF Waddington, and the new Protector RG MK1 drones.

The aim of this period of consultation is to provide stakeholders and the general public with the relevant information about the Ministry of Defence’s proposal to implement “segregated airspace” in the vicinity of RAF Waddington.

This airspace would be used by the world’s first certified Remotely Piloted Aircraft System, known as the Protector RG MK1 drones, once they are ready for operations in 2024 – following a £100 million deal signed by the MoD in 2019.

These drones will come with a new purpose-built hangar and new facilities and accommodation for crews, controlling the aircraft from the RAF base rather than on-board.

Protector RG MK1s use enhanced data links and have advanced lightning protection, as well as carrying next-generation, precision strike weapons. They are seen as the next phase from the Reaper drones currently controlled from RAF Waddington.

The space would also be utilised by the Red Arrows, as the RAF display team prepare for a move to RAF Waddington after the closing RAF Scampton base later this year.

A drop-in event at Lincoln Guildhall has taken place on Wednesday, September 21 between 10.30am and 6pm, inviting the public to ask any questions they may have on what these changes entail. You can also fill in the online consultation form here.

Wing Commander Ed Whitechurch, in charge of the operations wing at RAF Waddington, told The Lincolnite it was a “really exciting time” for the future of the base, as it prepares to welcome the Protector drones and world famous Red Arrows.

“We’re taking on a really important part of the Air Force in the Red Arrows, moving from Scampton where it’s been a really big part of the Lincolnshire community. We’re really proud and happy that we can keep them here and make Waddington their new home.

“They [Red Arrows] are really looking to hit the ground running, it’s almost straight into operations after this move. They’re obviously planning for their tour of the Middle East, which will be coming up fairly shortly after their arrival.

“The focus is really just on getting them in safely and quickly so that they can operate almost from the day they arrive.”

James Turner, a former Red Arrows pilot and current part-time reservist for the Royal Air Force, is helping the RAF to examine the airspace and hopes this proposed change can help maintain the rich history of Lincolnshire’s role within the Air Force.

He said: “We’re hoping the future is as positive as it has been for the last 50-55 years. The Red Arrows’ move from Scampton has probably been coming for a long time, and we had to make a decision as a unit to relocate.

“A large basing study in 2018 aided the decision to move to RAF Waddington. We’re having to look at contingency plans to make sure the Red Arrows have airspace to train in, because without airspace there will be no Red Arrows for the future.

“The move kept them in Lincolnshire, and I was aware at the time there was an outpouring of public opinion that it was important to do so, and I’m very happy they are staying in Lincolnshire. The important point now is to make sure they have that space for their future.”

Another drop-in event takes place for the public on Wednesday, September 28 at Redwood Drive Community Centre in Waddington, again between 10.30am and 6pm.

Feedback will be collated from these drop-in events and the online consultation, before being analysed to shape the final proposal that will be submitted to the Civil Aviation Authority.