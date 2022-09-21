Lincoln people ‘terrified’ about climate change

“Democracy is broken – the people need to speak”

Lincoln people are scared about climate change and rate the government’s response as “poo”, according to a survey Extinction Rebellion have carried out.

The climate change pressure group have been in Lincoln gauging interest in citizens’ assemblies as a solution to the crisis.

Their survey indicated that people are seriously concerned about the future of the environment.

They were also pessimistic on whether enough is being done by the authorities, with most opting for the worst response of a poo emoji.

The event in Lincoln is part of the group’s nationwide tour to drum up interest in citizens’ assemblies.

XR Lincolnshire member Roseanne Robinson said: “We are gauging interest in them as a way to come up with solutions to the problem that the government is ignoring.

“As you can see from the survey, people are extremely worried.

“Our democracy is broken. The government isn’t doing what we desperately need them to do, so the people need to speak.

“We need to show that they can deliberate and make informed, sensible decisions on the future.

“The government may need to take draconian actions in the future. It’s vital they listen to the people in order to bring them along.”

Citizens’ assemblies of around 100 people would be held up and down the county under the plans, with the closest one planned in Leicester.

Roseanne, a grandmother who is now retired, says she wasn’t surprised on people’s ratings on the government action.

“You only need to see how they’re encouraging fracking, taking more oil from the North Sea and getting rid of the green levies,” she said.

“Climate change always makes the poorest and ethnic minorities suffer most.”

Extinction Rebellion is hoping to attract 100,000 people to its next major event in London in April.

“We may get arrested, but if we have that many numbers on the street then the government and big business will have to sit up and take notice,” she said.