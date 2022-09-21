Holbeach man dies after van crashes into ditch in Cambridgeshire
Rest in peace Costel
A 43-year-old man from Holbeach in Lincolnshire has died after he was found in a van which had left the road and crashed into a water-filled ditch in Cambridgeshire.
Costel Burdulea was found in a Red Vauxhall Vivaro after the single-vehicle crash on the B1098, Sixteen-Foot Bank near March.
Cambridgeshire Police said the vehicle was found at around 12pm on Monday, September 19, but it is not known when the collision occurred.
Paramedics attended, but Burdulea was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Sergeant Stephen Andrews, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have seen this incident or the van since Saturday evening. It is unknown at this time how long the vehicle had been in the water.”
Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire Police via web-chat and quote incident number 148 of September 19.