Plans for two new Lincolnshire Aldi stores go before the public

Aldi will consult with the local communities after announcing plans to open two new food stores in Lincolnshire – in Boston and Holbeach.

The food retailer is hoping to open a new food store on a council-owned Brownfield site off Fleet Street in Holbeach. A public consultation launched on Wednesday, September 21 and will close on Wednesday, October 5.

A consultation also launched, with the same time frame, for a new store on land off Swineshead Road in Boston.

Boston

The proposals would see a new Aldi food store with a net sales area of 1,315m2 alongside 118 customer car parking spaces, including dedicated disabled and parent & child bays, cycle parking, as well as electric vehicle charging points.

Aldi welcomes local residents to visit the virtual exhibition during the consultation period and provide their feedback on the plans for Boston. People can also provide their feedback by contacting the project team on Freephone information line number 0800 298 7040 or by emailing [email protected].

Aldi intends to submit a planning application to Boston Borough Council in the coming months, and in the meantime is looking forward to receiving feedback from the local community on its plans.

Richard Thompson, Property Director for Aldi, said: “We are aware of the lack of discount supermarkets in Boston and the current demand on Aldi’s store in Boston town centre with customers having to travel further to complete their weekly food shop.

“A brand new, modern Aldi store in a convenient and accessible location will not only vastly improve customer choice, but also encourage linked trips to other businesses in

the town helping to retain spending in the area.

“As we bring forward these exciting plans for Boston, we would like to invite the local community to visit the virtual exhibition and encourage them to let us know what they think of the plans by submitting their feedback via the channels provided.”

Holbeach

The proposals would see a new Aldi food store with a net sales area of 1,315m2, alongside 112 car parking spaces, including dedicated disabled and parent & child bays, cycle parking, as well as vehicle charging points.

As part of its commitment to community consultation, Aldi welcomes local residents to a public exhibition which displays its vision for the site.

This will be held at Tiger Bar and Social Club on Park Road in Holbeach between 3pm and 7pm on Wednesday, September 28.

As well as attending the in-person exhibition residents can also take part in the consultation by visiting the virtual exhibition. People can also provide their feedback by contacting the project team on Freephone information line number 0800 298 7040 or by emailing [email protected].

Richard Thompson, Property Director for Aldi, said: “We are aware of the lack of discount supermarkets in Holbeach with customers having

to travel further to complete their weekly food shop.

“A brand new, modern Aldi store on a site close to the town centre would not only vastly improve customer choice, but also encourage linked trips to other businesses in the town helping to retain spending in the area.”

If approved, the proposals would create up to 40 new jobs at each of the two Aldi stores, which will be paid at an industry-leading rate of £10.50 per hour as a minimum. There would also be further employment opportunities during construction and via the supply chain.