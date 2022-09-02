Panel to scrutinise Lincolnshire Police action against violence on women

The Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner has set up an independent panel to scrutinise police force work on tackling violence against women and girls.

The panel, created by Lincolnshire PCC Marc Jones, will study actions being taken by the force and report on the findings. It will be chaired by Lincolnshire YMCA’s chief executive Caroline Killeavy and met for the first time recently.

Panel members will be tasked with bringing forward ideas and recommendations for positive changes within the processes of policing, in a bid to improve public confidence in the force.

It comes as the relationship between the general public and police force is as strained as its been in recent memory – following the death of Sarah Everard at the hands of then-police officer Wayne Couzens, and the inappropriate actions of officers at the scene of the Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry murders.

“As the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire my focus is on making our communities feel and be safer. I know that our Force takes the issue of violence against women and girls very seriously and the Chief Constable and I are both clear in our commitment to tackling this issue,” said Mr Jones.

“But it is vital that the public have confidence in the force and work being done and an independent panel, reporting its findings publicly, can only help build that confidence.

“I also believe that the panel will bring helpful and constructive ideas forward and help the force ensure it leaves no stone unturned in its pursuit of positive change.”

A survey was carried out by the government in March this year, showing that women were twice as likely to feel unsafe walking in a park or open space alone after park.

Women were nearly three times more likely to feel unsafe walking through a street close to home in the dark, and nearly half of all women reported feeling unsafe in busy public spaces at night.

Volunteers are still needed for membership to the independent panel, and applicants can see the details here.